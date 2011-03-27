Rommedahl criticised despite scoring

The Olympiakos Piraeus player has often been condemned by fans and the media for erratic performances for club and country but Olsen has continued to select him.

However, as Denmark let slip a 1-0 lead in Saturday's Euro 2012 Group H qualifier, Rommedahl's dithering and wild shots did not go unnoticed as he was one of three players Olsen pointed the finger at.

"We made some wrong choices and some players haven't played up to their potential," Olsen told a news conference.

"Christian Eriksen, Michael Krohn-Delhi and Dennis Rommedahl didn't get into the game."

Rommedahl's first-half strike in Oslo was excellent and he also clipped the top of the crossbar but he often picked the wrong pass to cause several promising Danish counter-attacks to run out in the sand.

Many pundits expected Rommedahl to follow Jesper Gronkjaer and Jon Dahl Tomasson into international retirement after last year's World Cup in South Africa.

Instead, he remains a favourite of Olsen, who launched a stout defence of him at the World Cup where after 25 international games without a goal he scored one and set up another as the Danes beat Cameroon 2-1 in a group stage game.

"It's not always that he (Rommedahl) is at his best on the ball, but he has other qualities that fit in with the way we play football," Olsen said at the time.

"Teenage Ajax winger Eriksen may represent the future for Denmark but he cut a frustrated figure against Norway as Rommedahl failed to pick out his intelligent runs.

"There is always criticism in football, and we can be better," Rommedahl told TV3.