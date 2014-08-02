Romulo: I will play anywhere for Juventus

The 27-year-old joined on an initial one-year loan deal from fellow Serie A side Verona on Saturday, with Juve retaining the right to make the deal permanent at the end of the season for €6 million, which would be paid over the course of three years.

Romulo is predominantly a central midfielder, but the former Fiorentina man can also be employed at full-back.

And the Brazil-born Italian has vowed to use his versatility and never-say-die attitude to aid Massimiliano Allegri's side, who paid €1m to secure his services for the 2014-15 campaign, in which they will target a fourth consecutive league title.

"I'm very happy to be here and will give all I can to help Juventus keep winning," he said at a news conference.

"I've spoken to Allegri and told him I'm ready to play wherever I'm required.

"I've made many sacrifices to get to where I'm at today. I've never given up and will continue to show that attitude at Juventus."

Romulo joins the likes of Alvaro Morata, Roberto Pereyra and Patrice Evra in moving to the Juventus Stadium during the close-season and he could make his Juve debut at Chievo when their league defence starts on August 30.