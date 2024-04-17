Ronald Araujo's hand gesture explained after red card commences Barcelona Champions League meltdown

Ronald Araujo’s red card was the decisive moment of Barcelona’s Champions League quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

With the Catalan side leading 4-2 on aggregate with just over an hour of the tie left to be played, the Uruguayan was issued a straight red for bundling over Bradley Barcola just outside the edge of the Barca box.

Clearly aggrieved by the decision, Araujo stormed off the pitch following a VAR check and made a very clear gesture with his right hand, as he spread out his fingers and twisted his hand.

Ronald Araújo, not happy with his red card. 🫳🏻 pic.twitter.com/tE3Whk4fhZApril 16, 2024 See more

The gesture did not go unnoticed on social media, as viewers questioned what it meant.

An answer was quickly provided on Reddit, where a poster explained that ‘it’s the South American hand gesture for stealing’.

Araujo’s reaction to the red card aligns with this theory, with his red card marking the start of something of a Barca meltdown.

Former Leeds United winger Raphinha had put the hosts ahead on the night with a 12th-minute goal, to put Barca 4-2 up on aggregate and seemingly in control of the tie.

Araujo’s red was followed by a goal from former Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, with PSG netting three times after the break, while manager Xavi and another member of his coaching staff were sent off from the dugout.

PSG would win 4-1 on the night and 6-4 on aggregate to book their place in the semi-finals where they will face Borussia Dortmund after the German side negotiated their way past Atletico Madrid.

