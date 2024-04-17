Quiz! Can you name every member of Real Madrid's 1998 Champions League-winning squad?

By Sean Cole
published

Los Blancos won their first title of the Champions League era by beating Juventus 1-0 in the final

Predrag Mijatovic celebrates scoring the winning goal against Juventus in the 1998 Champions League final

6 minutes on the clock, 23 players to guess.

