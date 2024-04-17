Quiz! Can you name every member of Real Madrid's 1998 Champions League-winning squad?

6 minutes on the clock, 23 players to guess.

Real Madrid are by far the most successful club in the history of the European Cup, claiming the trophy a remarkable 14 times.

But their early dominance of the competition had faded into the background by the time the Champions League was launched.

In 1998, Real Madrid were named champions of Europe for the first time in 32 years after beating Juventus 1-0 in the final.

In total, 23 players featured for Los Blancos in the Champions League that season. How many can you name?

