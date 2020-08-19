Ronald Koeman confirmed as Barcelona head coach

Ronald Koeman has been appointed Barcelona’s new first-team coach after agreeing a two-year deal, the Catalan club have announced.

The 57-year-old Dutchman, who spent six years at the Nou Camp as a player, will leave his job in charge of Holland’s national team to replace Quique Setien following his departure on Friday.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as first-team coach until 30 June 2022.”