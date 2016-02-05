Ronaldinho: I would support Neymar if he wanted Madrid move

Ronaldinho believes Neymar should follow his heart in deciding where his future lies.

The Brazilian great said he could not see Neymar leaving Barcelona for Real Madrid, but has changed his tune slightly, saying it is a possibility if the 23-year-old decides that such a move would be best for him.

Ronaldinho spent five years at Barcelona from 2003-2008, winning two La Liga titles and a Champions League, in a period in which he also claimed a Ballon d'Or, but said he would not begrudge his compatriot a move to fierce rivals Madrid if that is what he wanted.

"Neymar to Madrid? I want him to be happy, he's a friend," Ronaldinho told Cadena Ser.

"I would love him to continue at [Barcelona] and keep making history, but I'm not going to advise him to stay or go, he should just follow his heart.

"In happiness there is advice, because what is good for one is not always good for another."

The Camp Nou favourite was full of praise for Lionel Messi, and joked that he might not have made the team's best XI had he played there alongside Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

"Messi, the best ever? After me, yeah," Ronaldinho laughed.

"Football today, now is the time for Messi, Neymar and Suarez but in my day, there would have been alternates.

"Just kidding. I played with [Samuel] Eto'o, [Ludovic] Giuly, [Henrik] Larsson ... if I do not speak of them who will?

"But Messi, Neymar and Suarez are the best."