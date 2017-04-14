Ronaldo and Benzema join Bale in missing Sporting clash

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema will join injured Gareth Bale on the sidelines when Real Madrid travel to play Sporting Gijon in LaLiga.

Bale is out with a calf problem and his fellow first-choice forwards will also not make the trip after being rested by head coach Zinedine Zidane.

The decision comes with Madrid facing crucial matches against Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the week following the Sporting clash.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas has also been left out of Madrid's squad for the Sporting game.