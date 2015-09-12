Ronaldo becomes Real Madrid's all-time top Liga goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo has become Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer in La Liga, breaking the long-standing record of Raul.

The Portugal star bagged a hat-trick inside the first 20 minutes of Saturday's clash away to Espanyol to move level with the former Spain striker on 228.

And Ronaldo surpassed Raul's record in the 61st minute as he tapped home Gareth Bale's cross from close range to increase Madrid's lead to 5-0 on the day.

The former Manchester United man has now also scored 28 hat-tricks in Spain's top flight, four more than any other player.

Ronaldo reached the record in just 203 appearances for the 10-time European champions.

He is now behind only Hugo Sanchez (234), Telmo Zarra (251) and Lionel Messi (286) in the all-time Liga standings.