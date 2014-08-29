Ronaldo confident after Champions League draw

The 29-year-old was speaking after the Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday, when he also picked up UEFA's Best Player in Europe Award.

Real Madrid have been drawn in Group B against FC Basel, Bulgarian side PFC Ludogorets 1945 and returning English giants Liverpool and Ronaldo is confident his team can back up their feats of last season.

"This is the main goal, Real Madrid winning again the Champions League,” he said.

“The same team has never win two consecutive times the Champions [League], and we are going to try knowing that it's possible, because we have a good team, good staff, a very good manager, amazing fans ... I think it's possible.”

"We [Real Madrid] are always have to thinking big, have to thinking huge. So we're going to try. We know it's going to be tough but we think it's possible to win again."

Ronaldo admitted Rea's draw is a favourable one, with the Portuguese captain particularly excited at the prospect of facing Liverpool at Anfield once more.

"It will be tough but I think in general the group is nice and I think it's going to be very good for Real Madrid,” he said.

"It's [Liverpool] a fantastic team, we knew it. They've been very nearly last year to win the Premier League. We're now going to be a tough game there, in their home."

Ronaldo was prolific in last season's competition, setting a new scoring record with 17 goals from 11 appearances as he helped lead Real Madrid to their 10th European Cup title.

When asked whether he believed he could beat his own record in the upcoming season, Ronaldo was typically confident.

"I know that it's very complicated. The record of 14 has been unreached for so many years, and now 17 is even more difficult to overcome. [But] in football everything can happen and I'm gonna try to break my own record. I know that it's very very complicated but I'm gonna try and let's see," he said.