Ronaldo deadly on the road, Dani Alves the chief creator - Champions League in Opta numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to build upon his formidable away form in the Champions League at Legia Warsaw, while Leicester City - amid exalted historical company - are on the brink of progression.

Expect plenty of goals when Sporting CP visit Borussia Dortmund, with Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang certain to be a threat.

And defender Dani Alves will be looking to continue his exceptional attacking contribution when Juventus face Lyon.

With the help of Opta, we bring you the best stats for Wednesday's Champions League group stage fixtures.

Legia Warsaw v Real Madrid

47 - Real Madrid have failed to score only once in their last 47 Champions League group games.

28 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 28 times in his 23 Champions League appearances away from home for Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund v Sporting CP

61 - Borussia Dortmund have had more shots than any other team over the first three games in this season's group stages: 61. Only Barcelona (13) have scored more goals than BVB (10).

5.8 - Sporting CP's last five Champions League games against German clubs have produced 29 goals, an average of 5.8 goals per game.

Juventus v Lyon

14 - Juventus fullback Dani Alves has created 14 chances this season in the Champions League; three more than any other player.

3 - The last three goals recorded by Juventus in the 2016-17 Champions League have seen the direct involvement of Alves (one goal and two assists).

Tottenham v Bayer Leverkusen

1 - Tottenham have failed to score more than one goal in their last seven Champions League games and in this season's group stage, only two of Spurs' 43 shots have found the back of the net. They failed to have a shot in the second half of the reverse fixture in Germany.

2 of 24 - Leverkusen have won only two of their last 24 Champions League away games and won just one of 11 home or away, drawing seven times and losing three. They have drawn the last five in succession.

Copenhagen v Leicester

5th - Leicester are only the fifth team in Champions League history to win their opening three games in the competition, after AC Milan in 1992-93, Paris Saint-Germain in 1994-95, Juventus in 1995-96 and Malaga in 2012-13.

4 - And they have Riyad Mahrez to thank. The Algeria star has been directly involved in four of Leicester's five Champions League goals, scoring three times and claiming an assist.

Sevilla v Dinamo Zagreb

0 - Despite having had their woodwork rattled three times, Sevilla are one of four teams yet to concede a goal in their three Champions League group games this season, alongside Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Leicester.

0 from 24 - Dinamo Zagreb have lost 21 of their last 24 Champions League games, failing to keep a clean sheet in all of those 24 games and conceding a massive 63 goals in the process.

Monaco v CSKA Moscow

20/9/2000 - Monaco have only lost two of their last 18 Champions League games at home and have not been beaten at Stade Louis II in the competition since a 1-0 defeat to Rangers in September 2000.

0 from 25 - CSKA, meanwhile, have lost nine of their last 11 away games in the Champions League and have not kept a clean sheet in their previous 25 outings.

Porto v Club Brugge

3 - Club Brugge have given away more penalties than any other team in the competition thus far (three); one of those includes Andre Silva's injury-time winner for Porto last time out.

19 - No team has faced fewer shots this season in the Champions League than Porto (19, level with Barcelona).