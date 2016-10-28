Ronaldo deserves to win Ballon d'Or - Cannavaro

There is no doubt Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win the Ballon d'Or, according to former defender Fabio Cannavaro.

Ronaldo is favourite to win the Ballon d'Or after helping Madrid to Champions League glory and Portugal to Euro 2016 triumph in 2015-16.

The 31-year-old - a two-time winner of the Ballon d'Or which has now separated from the FIFA World Player of the Year award - scored 51 goals in all competitions for Madrid last season, while he netted three times as Portugal reigned supreme in France.

"Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win the Ballon d'Or, without a doubt," Cannavaro told Marca.

"Even if he hasn't scored these last few games, we shouldn't forget all he's done this year.

"Carlo Ancelotti used to say that with Cristiano [Ronaldo], it is like starting a match with a 1-0 edge."

This season, Ronaldo has scored five goals in all competitions, two in LaLiga and as many in the Champions League.