Ronaldo: I want to score 500 more goals

Cristiano Ronaldo remains full of ambition despite missing out on the 2015 FIFA Ballon d'Or and wants to score another 500 goals before hanging up his boots.

The Portugal international broke a number of records in 2015, netting the 500th goal of his career in the process, but missed out on the prestigious individual award on Monday as Lionel Messi emerged victorious instead.

The 30-year-old is determined to return to Zurich for the ceremony in the future, though, and wants more silverware in the years to come.

"I hope I'll score another 500 goals but it will be tough. I am still young and want to play for many more years," Ronaldo said.

"All the records are always an extra, the icing on the cake. I never dreamt of breaking [Alfredo] Di Stefano's records, or Raul's - all those legends you know.

"But I got there during my seventh season here. Obviously it was all with the help of my team-mates - nobody plays alone.

"It is my job to help the team win trophies and to score goals. My goal is always to be at the top level.

"I love to make people happy. I am a happy person."