Ronaldo: I will play this weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed he will make his long-awaited Real Madrid return in Saturday's home game with Osasuna.

The Portugal captain has been out since limping off early in his country's Euro 2016 final defeat of hosts France with a knee injury.

He sat out Madrid's opening two LaLiga matches of the new season as well as their UEFA Super Cup defeat of Sevilla but has stepped up training this week.

Speaking at the launch of his new perfume on Thursday, the 31-year-old announced he would be back for the visit of Osasuna to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I'm going to play," he told reporters, although it remains to be seen if he will start or settle for a place on the bench.

His absence has not hindered Zinedine Zidane's men in the early running, the win over Sevilla backed up by league wins over Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo.