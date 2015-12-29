Ronaldo: Messi more complete than Cristiano Ronaldo

Brazil great Ronaldo described Barcelona star Lionel Messi as a more complete player than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The duo have again been nominated for the Ballon d'Or, a prize they have shared the past seven years.

Messi is a four-time winner of the illustrious individual award, while Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed it three times – including in 2013 and 2014.

Ronaldo, who clinched it three times as well, said the Argentine was his pick of the pair.

"I choose Messi," he told Clarin.

"I see Messi more complete. He does things in a most spectacular way."

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo return to action in La Liga on Wednesday when Barca host Real Betis and Madrid take on Real Sociedad.