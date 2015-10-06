Ronaldo not untouchable and will be rested, says Benitez

Rafael Benitez says Cristiano Ronaldo will be given a rest when the time is right and has dismissed talk of problems within the Real Madrid camp as nothing more than media hype.

Ronaldo has been an ever-present for Real this season, leading some to question whether the Portugal star is untouchable in Benitez's eyes, but the Bernabeu boss was unequivocal when asked on the subject.

"This is another myth," he told Cadena SER. "I talk to Cristiano every single day and he'll have a break when he has to, which will benefit the whole team.

"He is the one who has told me that he believes in this project and we're both in accordance with the style of play.

"There are far less problems than are suggested. Everything gets blown out proportion because of Madrid high media interest."

Last month Benitez cast doubt over whether Ronaldo was the best player he had ever coached but he sought to clarify those comments.

"I want to speak well of all my players. Cristiano is an excellent professional and a great player. That is clear. If the rest of the group see him as key player then I'm not foolish.

"I see Ronaldo in action every day and our relationship is constantly improving. If you ask me, yes, I'd say he's the best in the world."

Sunday's 1-1 draw with city rivals Atletico denied Real the chance to move top of La Liga.