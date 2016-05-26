Ronaldo open to working under Mourinho again

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes Jose Mourinho can bring the feel-good factor back to Manchester United - and revealed he would have no problem working with his fellow Portuguese in the future.

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and a Champions League at Old Trafford before moving to Real Madrid for what was then world record £80 million fee in 2009, linking up with Mourinho when he took over at Santiago Bernabeu a year later.

The pair won one La Liga crown together but reportedly had a strained relationship prior to Mourinho leaving the club in 2013.

The former Chelsea boss is now set to take over at United, following the disappointing reigns of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, and Ronaldo is hoping he can improve the club's fortunes.

He told Spanish television station La Sexta: "If that’s what the club want then I wish him [Mourinho] well.

"I hope he’s the person to put United back on track as it pains me to see how they’ve been in recent times."

As for linking up with Mourinho again, Ronaldo added: "One has to know how to be forgiving. We’ve had our problems, as one does with the wife or the kids, that’s part of life.

"At the same time I’d have no problem in working with him again."