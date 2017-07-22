Ronaldo presented with Orlando City jersey
Former Brazil and Real Madrid star Ronaldo was in attendance at Orlando City Stadium.
Ronaldo was a special guest of Orlando City on Friday.
No, not that Ronaldo.
And the two-time Ballon d'Or and World Cup winner received his own number nine jersey.
A legend in our midst. . July 21, 2017
However, the 38-year-old was unable to inspire Orlando, who suffered a late 1-0 loss to Atlanta United in MLS.
