Ronaldo rested for Copa clash

Rafa Benitez will rest Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid's Copa del Rey encounter with Cadiz on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old has not missed a single minute of action in 2015-16, making 18 appearances in all competitions.

Nevertheless, Benitez feels the time is right to rest the Portugal international after two intense weeks in which the Santiago Bernabeu side faced Barcelona, Shakhtar Donetsk and Eibar.

"Cristiano will be rested for Wednesday's match," the Madrid coach said at a media conference.

Ronaldo's absence could mean an opportunity for Norwegian youngster Martin Odegaard to step up, but Benitez has made it clear the 16-year-old is unlikely to make the match squad as things stand.

"Odegaard is one of the players who could potentially make the match squad, but he will not be there in principle," the Madrid coach added.

Odegaard has made just one appearance for Madrid since joining the club from Stromsgodset in January 2015 and has been limited to playing for Real Madrid Castilla so far this campaign.