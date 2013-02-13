Ronaldo rules out City switch, but not United

Despite looking to down his former employers in the first leg of their Champions League encounter on Wednesday, Ronaldo says his “heart still belongs to Manchester United”.

With the Old Trafford outfit set to recapture the Premier League title from their noisy neighbours, rumours are rife that the mega-rich Blues might be preparing an eye-watering bid for Ronaldo, who claimed earlier this season that he was "sad" at Madrid.

But the Madeiran magician has ruled out any move to the Etihad Stadium.

“To play for City not United? I’m not going to do that,” Ronaldo said, as reported by The Sun. “Why? Because my heart is in Manchester United, that’s why. I can say that it would very difficult to play for Manchester City because of Manchester United.

“I am a player of Real Madrid and I am happy here, my family is happy here and everything is going well for me here.”

But the man who has scored 182 goals in 179 Real Madrid matches refused to rule out a return to Old Trafford and his “life coach” Sir Alex Ferguson.

"I can't say I'm never going back to Man United, but I can say I'm good here and I want to be here,” said Ronaldo.

“Let's leave it at that and see what God gives me in the future, but I repeat I am happy here at Madrid."



By Tom Sharp