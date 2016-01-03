Ronaldo rules out move into coaching

Cristiano Ronaldo has no desire to go into coaching once he retires from football.

The 30-year-old Real Madrid superstar told El Mundo's Papel he has plenty of interests outside of the game to keep him occupied once he hangs up his boots and does not foresee a coaching or presidential role at any club interfering with this.

"There is another life after football," he said. "I think at first it will cost a bit, but if you ask me now if I want to coach, I say no. Neither a club manager or president.

"You can say you have the best job, money, cars, houses ... But that is not everything. An example: On Saturday there is a boxing match in Las Vegas and I would take my family and friends but I cannot because I have no time. But after [football] I want to live like a king."

Ronaldo has established himself as Madrid's all-time record goalscorer this season and won a third Ballon d'Or last year.

The forward attributes his phenomenal success to tough early years in the game, when he left his home of Madeira to join Sporting Lisbon's youth academy before again uprooting himself to sign for Manchester United as an 18-year-old.

"I have less pressure due to the hard life I had," he explained. "Leaving home at 11 and going to a different world, first to Lisbon and then to Manchester, was very difficult.

"From 11 to 18 I won stability. The person I am today is because I spent time without my family and hard times. I was a teenager, but I had to do things as a man. My mental strength began at that time."