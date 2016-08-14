Ronaldo signs new Real Madrid contract, according to Conor McGregor

UFC superstar Conor McGregor claims that Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a new deal at Real Madrid.

Two of the most high-profile names in world sport, the pair are said to be good friends and the Irishman appeared to let slip news of a lucrative contract for the Portugal international.

Ronaldo's terms at the Santiago Bernabeu had been set to expire in 2018, but reports in the Spanish press suggest any fresh agreement could see him tied down for a further three years.

In a media conference on Saturday, McGregor was asked about his and Ronaldo's respective positions in the Forbes rich list.

"Give me next year, I'll climb that Forbes list and challenge him for the number one," McGregor said.

"He's up there and he said he's just signed a new deal with Real Madrid so it's going to be tough.

"But I'm confident I'll rise through the ranks and I'll see that boy next year."

The 2016 list saw Ronaldo at number one, with earnings of $88 million, while McGregor was down in 85th, having pocketed $22m.