Ronaldo slams 'false news' amid reports of Real rift

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at suggestions of a rift with Real Madrid, branding speculation about his future as "false news".

The FIFA Ballon d'Or winner is currently on holiday in Miami but has still been the subject of plenty of headlines in recent weeks claiming that he is unhappy with life in the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo's public backing of Carlo Ancelotti just a few days before he was sacked as Real coach intensified rumours that the 30-year-old could seek an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu during the close-season.

But, speaking to Portuguese newspaper A Bola on Saturday, he has reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

"I have not spoken to any press in recent times, only now an exception and only to reaffirm that [they] are absolutely false news [stories] that have sought to create conflict between me and Real Madrid," he said.

"I am very happy at Real Madrid, focused and confident that the upcoming year will be full of success.

"I have not spoken to any press...while on holiday. [I would] sincerely like to stop with the false news and leave me in peace. Real Madrid and I are fine with each other."

Ronaldo showed his importance to Real again last season as he scored an incredible 48 goals in La Liga.

However, the Portugal superstar cut a frustrated figure at times as Real failed to win any of the Liga, Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League titles.

Ronaldo showed his emotions during a 3-0 victory over Espanyol in January when Gareth Bale opted to shoot instead of squaring to his team-mate for a simple tap-in.

Since the end of the season he has been linked with a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain, although it is said that such a deal would be unlikely until the 2016-17 season, while former club Manchester United are also rumoured to be monitoring his situation.