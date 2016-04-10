Ronaldo targets 'magical night' against Wolfsburg

Cristiano Ronaldo has promised there is a "magical" Champions League night in store at Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid attempt to overturn a two-goal deficit against Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg upset the odds in last week's quarter-final first leg, putting a below-par Madrid to the sword with an impressive 2-0 victory at Volkswagen Arena.

However, Madrid superstar Ronaldo remains confident his team can progress to the last four of the Champions League for the sixth successive season.

"We can win by playing well, with 11 players on the pitch, more players on the bench and the 80,000 people I would love to see fill the stadium supporting the team, because this will give us a tremendous boost," the Portuguese told Madrid's official website.

"I hope that it will be a magical night and I am very excited. The team are confident, the coach has faith and the fans must also have faith. Tuesday has to be a magical night."

Ronaldo, who made history by becoming the first player to score 30 La Liga goals in six consecutive seasons in Saturday's 4-0 win over Eibar, went on to say Zinedine Zidane's side must be "perfect" and will need help from the stands if they are to overcome their Bundesliga opponents.

"All aspects are important. Those of us on the pitch need to run fight and play with intensity for 90 minutes. Obviously, with the fans helping and supporting us it will be easier for us," he added.

"It is also important to remain calm in certain situations, we need patience and to know how to suffer for the win.

"The key objective is getting through to the next round. It is the only option that will allow us players and the fans to leave the stadium happy."