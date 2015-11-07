Ronaldo thinking about MLS move

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he is "definitely thinking about playing in the USA".

Ronaldo's long-term future in Madrid is uncertain amid strong links to French champions Paris Saint-Germain and former club Manchester United, while moving to the MLS remains a possibility for the 30-year-old before he retires.

Andrea Pirlo, David Villa, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Kaka and Sebastian Giovinco all ply their trade in the United States and Ronaldo could follow suit.

The three-time Ballon d'Or winner told the UK edition of FHM: "I am not closing the door on any league anywhere in the world.

"I'm definitely thinking about playing in the USA for a year. I've always said living and playing there is a possibility."

Ronaldo has scored 13 goals in 14 appearances in all competitions for Madrid this season, which includes a five-goal haul against Espanyol in September.