Ronaldo wants to play for Real Madrid beyond his 40th birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to remain at Real Madrid for the rest of the career and hopes to continue playing for the club beyond his 40th birthday.

Ronaldo signed for Madrid in a record-breaking transfer from Manchester United in 2009 and this season overtook Raul as the leading scorer in the club's history, cementing his place as one of their all-time greats.

The 31-year-old has regularly been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in recent years, but he is not planning on leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I am going to retire at Real Madrid when I'm older than 40," Ronaldo told AS.

"I am very happy here and will work hard to achieve that."

Ronaldo scored the winning penalty as Madrid overcame neighbours Atletico Madrid in the Champions League final last weekend.

It was the second time the forward lifted the trophy with the team from the Spanish capital – who have been crowned champions of Europe 11 times – but his focus has already switched to the upcoming Euro 2016 campaign with Portugal.

"I am super happy to have won 'la Undecima' and now I'm already thinking about the Euro," added Ronaldo.

"We want to give a great joy to Portugal by winning it, which is something the Portuguese people deserve."