Ronaldo wants a Real long stay

The 26-year-old moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in a record-breaking £80 million deal from Manchester United two years ago and was previously rumoured to have become increasingly disillusioned with life under former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

But, with speculation recently linking him with a £150 million summer move to Manchester City, the Portuguese has reiterated his desire to finish his career in the Spanish capital.

"I can't see myself leaving Madrid," he told Cadena Cope radio station. "If [Madrid president] Florentino Perez told me to sign on for 10 years today, I would do it - although I don't know what will happen tomorrow."

The Portugal international bagged 53 goals last term as Real won the Copa del Rey and finished runners-up to La Liga champions Barcelona.

And with Manchester City qualifying for next season's Champions League, reports began to surface that City manager Roberto Mancini was prepared to offer Ronaldo wages in the region of £21 million a year.

"If I was after just money I could have doubled what I have in my account," added Ronaldo. "I'm very happy here, it has been phenomenal."

While Ronaldo ruled out any talk of a switch to Eastlands, he left the door open on a future move to Barcelona.

"Could I think differently tomorrow? Yes. No-one knows the future of a player," he said.

"Never play for Barcelona? Never is a strong word."

By James Martini