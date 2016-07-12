Ronaldo will not leave Madrid for Bayern - Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti says there is little chance Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Real Madrid for Bayern Munich.

Ancelotti enjoyed a close relationship with the Portugal international during their time together at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the Italian believes Ronaldo would not leave the Champions League holders to reunite with him at Allianz Arena, even if an unlikely offer arrived from the Bundesliga heavyweights.

"I love Ronaldo's professional attitude," Ancelotti told Bild.

"Journalists often ask me how difficult it is to work with players like him and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but it is really easy. You don't have to tell these kinds of players anything. They are very disciplined and focused.

"Something can always happen in football, but it is very hard to see a player like Ronaldo at another club.

"The same goes for players like [Lionel] Messi, [Philipp] Lahm, [Thomas] Muller and [Paolo] Maldini, who played his entire career at Milan. Players like them simply cannot leave their clubs. They care too much about the clubs the play for."

Ronaldo won Euro 2016 with Portugal on Sunday, his team beating France 1-0 after extra-time despite the captain being forced off through injury in the first half at Stade de France.

The Madrid star's rival Lionel Messi indicated his intention to retire from international football after missing a penalty in Argentina's Copa America final shootout defeat to Chile last month.

And Ancelotti, who has replaced Pep Guardiola as Bayern coach during the off-season, finds it hard to choose between the pair.

"I don't know if Ronaldo is the best player in the world," he said.

"Messi is still there as well. The two of them have been battling it out for the Ballon d'Or over the past six or seven years. I think their rivalry helps the two of them get the best out of themselves."