Ronaldo won't leave Real Madrid - Figo

Former Real Madrid star Luis Figo is confident Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave the club this year.

Speculation has mounted that the 31-year-old could end his spell in the Spanish capital at the end of the season, with Paris Saint-Germain and former club Manchester United linked with potential bids.

Ronaldo has come in for criticism for his form at times in 2015-16, despite scoring 32 goals in 30 games in all competitions, further prompting rumours that Madrid could cash in on the Portugal captain.

Yet compatriot Figo is confident Ronaldo will not want to leave a club with the stature and ambition of Madrid, telling Sport360: "The football business is like any business, so many factors need to line up: the right coach, the right team-mates, and also the financial rewards offered to the players.

"But I think it is important to note that players such as Ronaldo want to compete at the highest level, against the best competition, and in the best clubs, so he is most likely to stay at Real Madrid."

Figo enjoyed a glittering playing career at the Santiago Bernabeu and was a team-mate of current Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane.

The former Inter winger was delighted to see Zidane appointed but has warned that he must live up to the club's expectations quickly if he is to enjoy a longer time in charge than predecessor Rafael Benitez, who was sacked in January.

"I think he sees that this is the right time for him to be taking on this new direction," he added. "I was very happy for him and I think this means great things for the club.

"However, it will be a challenge in the beginning to meet the club's expectations very quickly.

"I think it will take some time for us to see his skills being showcased in his new role but I know him well and am sure that he will give 100 per cent to this new adventure.

"I do think that he will put his all into it and use all his years of experience to get the most out of this opportunity. I wish him the best of luck.

"In football what matters the most is the results and for a coach that is the most important thing. The fans already love him, which will definitely be a positive and supportive thing when times get difficult."