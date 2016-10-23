Ronaldo's impact on football is myth-like - Perez

Florentino Perez has lauded Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on Real Madrid and football in general as being akin to a "myth".

Ronaldo joined Madrid in 2009 after developing into one of the world's best players at Manchester United, but he has since gone on to surpass that stellar spell.

Since making the switch to LaLiga, Ronaldo has won everything at club level including two Champions League titles, while he was also named FIFA Ballon d'Or winner in 2013 and 2014.

The 31-year-old has also become the club's record goal-scorer with 368 in just 356 appearances before Sunday's clash with Athletic Bilbao, and Perez can scarcely believe his impact.

Speaking at Paco Gento's presentation as honorary presentation, Perez said: "He was back to being the Champions League's top scorer with 16 goals [during the 2015-16 season], he won his fourth Golden Shoe - the only player who has done that - and so was named the best player in Europe by UEFA.

"He's the top goalscorer in Madrid history, with some 368. He's a myth for football and Madrid."

Zinedine Zidane is another who was brought to the club by Perez, signing from Juventus in 2001 and the president considers that decision as one of his best.

"He symbolises everything about Real Madrid. He's part of the legend," he added.

"One of my proudest decisions was to have brought him to Madrid, initially as a player and then as coach. He won the Champions League as a player, as an assistant, and as the head coach."