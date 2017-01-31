Rondon: I didn't want to play football when I was younger – my dream was to follow Michael Jordan

The Venezuela international notched a trio of mid-air efforts against Swansea in December – a feat only previously achieved by Duncan Ferguson for Everton in 1997 – to take his tally for the season to seven goals in 16 league games.

Ever since I was small, I hated heading! But as time’s gone on, I have improved my technique

Rondon also used his noggin to help the Baggies beat Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the season. However, speaking exclusively in the March 2017 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, he reveals that he much prefers to find the net with his feet.

“I must confess, ever since I was small, I hated heading,” he says. “But as time’s gone on, I have improved my technique. You obviously work on things, but I don’t think you can prepare for a hat-trick of headers. I have never done that before.”

The 27-year-old’s route to the Premier League has featured stints in his native Venezuela, plus Spain – working under Manuel Pellegrini at Malaga – and Russia, where he won a league title with Andre Villas-Boas at Zenit Saint Petersburg.

But the powerful frontman might not have become a footballer at all, having also excelled at bouncing the ball, as well as kicking it, when he was a teenager.

I used to play lots of basketball. When I was about 13 I wanted to follow my hero, Michael Jordan

“I used to play lots of basketball and there was a point when I had to choose,” he recalls. “When I was about 13 I wanted to follow my hero, Michael Jordan. My dad convinced me that it was not a good idea as my background had always been about football. I’ve got a hoop in the back garden and I’ve not lost my touch. My son also joins in. He wins, of course!”

