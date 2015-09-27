Rondon will come good - Pulis

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has no doubt club-record signing Salomon Rondon will start banging in the goals, despite his lean start to life in the Premier League.

WBA smashed their transfer record by forking out £12million for Rondon last month, but the Venezuela international has only managed one goal in six appearances.

Rondon has the backing of Pulis, who expects the 26-year-old to justify his price tag.

"We're just hoping he gets a bit more luck in front of goal, but it doesn't seem to affect him. He doesn't seem that type of character," Pulis said ahead of Monday's clash against Everton.

"Nothing seems to faze him, he's just a good lad. He could have had four or five easily, I'm sure he'll score the goals.

"Salomon has been fantastic and every game we've played he could've scored a goal or two and has been very unfortunate not to.

"He's another one who's come into the club whose attitude is fantastic.

"That's something you look at as a manager and already he's got tremendous respect in the dressing room, not only for his ability but the way he conducts himself."