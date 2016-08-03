Rooney: A night to remember

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney described his testimonial match against former side Everton as "a night to remember" as tens of thousands of fans turning out to watch a goalless draw.

The 30-year-old was taken off early in the second half to a huge ovation as the club Rooney left 12 years ago held his current side at Old Trafford.

While United boss Jose Mourinho treated the match as a normal pre-season friendly, the England international enjoyed the occasion.

"Obviously it was an important game in terms of our preparation, but, being a bit selfish, it was always a night I was going to remember," Rooney told BT Sport.

"Walking out onto the pitch with my kids was a special moment for me. Having one of them sat on the bench was great and something I'll never forget."

However, the veteran forward was quick to point out that his main concern on the evening was raising money for charity through ticket sales.

"The important message we wanted to get across was about the money we raised for the charities," he added. "That was always the intention.

"In terms of the support, the crowd which came, it was fantastic, so it will really change a lot of children's lives."

United's next fixture is the traditional season curtain-raiser in the Community Shield on Sunday, against Premier League champions Leicester City.