Rooney can have same influence as Barca legends - Sandro

Sandro Ramirez is hoping to learn from Everton team-mate Wayne Rooney in the same way he did from Barcelona legends Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Carles Puyol.

The 22-year-old joined Everton from Malaga this month, with Rooney following him in making the move to Goodison Park when he left Manchester United to re-sign for his boyhood club.

Former Barca forward Sandro came through the ranks at the club's famed La Masia academy, but made just 17 LaLiga appearances for the Catalans before switching to Malaga.

And he believes Rooney, with his experience of winning multiple Premier League titles and the Champions League at Old Trafford, can have a similar influence to the Barca greats.

"I have been very lucky so far in my career," Sandro said. "First I played alongside Messi and now it is Wayne Rooney. They are two of the biggest names in ­football history.

"From the first day here, Wayne was really kind to me. He has showed a real desire to help me and I think it is great to see that.

"For me, as a player, it is an opportunity to learn from one of the top ­players. It was the same at Barcelona, where I think I learnt a lot.

"La Masia instils values for life as a person as much as for football.

"I learnt so many things from the likes of Xavi, ­Andres Iniesta and Carles Puyol – players with so much stature and ­experience of top-level football.

"You are learning from these guys every minute you're with them."