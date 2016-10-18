Rooney confident of regaining spot

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney believes he can break back into the starting XI as he backed his team to challenge for the title.

Rooney has been used off the bench in recent matches after a run of poor form, including in United's 0-0 draw at Liverpool on Monday.

The 30-year-old still feels he can regain his starting spot – if he takes his chance when it presents itself.

"Of course I want to play. I just have to keep working and get into the team," Rooney told UK newspapers.

"I'm sure my chances will come, then it is up to me to take them. I have to try and do my job for the team and wait for my chance.

"I like to think I can play every game, but obviously it's the manager's decision and I respect that.

"I will be ready when I'm needed. I'm 31 next week, I've got a lot of football left. I keep on preparing exactly the same, as if I'm starting the game. I'll make sure I'm ready and have no excuse when I'm needed."

Rooney still believes in United's Premier League title chances, despite sitting seventh and five points behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

He said: "I do think we'll be challenging this season.

"We've still got that belief and it is even stronger after working with this manager and the players over the last few months.

"I think we've got a fantastic squad that is ready and capable of challenging."