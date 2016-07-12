Rooney desperate to impress Mourinho

Manchester United attacker Wayne Rooney is desperate to impress new manager Jose Mourinho and show he still has a role to play at Old Trafford.

Mourinho recently stressed that he will not be using Rooney in midfield in 2016-17, a position where he regularly featured under Louis van Gaal last term, and the England star is looking forward to working with the 53-year-old.

"I'm really excited to be working with Jose this season as he's one of the best managers in the world," Rooney told Inside United. "And it's an exciting time for Manchester United. I've always respected him both as a man and a manager, he's a nice guy and one of the most successful managers of all time.

"I like to think I'm always motivated as a player but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a bit more motivated when a new manager comes in. I'm sure all the lads will be happy to be working under Jose and also eager to impress.

"I've played against many Mourinho sides over the years and I can't remember any easy games, so I think that says it all. His teams are always hard to beat, tactically disciplined and, most importantly, successful.

"He'll bring all these qualities with him and I'm sure he'll have his own ideas, but one of the biggest assets will be his experience. He's managed a lot of successful teams throughout his career and all that experience will be vital."