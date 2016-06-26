Rooney: Do not question Sterling's attitude

England captain Wayne Rooney has defended Raheem Sterling in the wake of recent criticism and has stressed the Manchester City winger's attitude should not be questioned.

Sterling has been struggling to find his best form at Euro 2016 and has been on the receiving end of negative comments following his underwhelming performances.

Nevertheless, Rooney has made it clear Sterling is doing everything within his power to get back to his best and does not deserve harsh treatment.

"Sterling is in a fine state of mind, he's behaving as ever," Rooney said at a news conference.

"There is no problem whatsoever. There is no question about his attitude.

"Raheem has been fantastic on the training pitch. He sticks around after the training to do extra work.

"He is a fantastic player who can make the difference. It would be wrong to question him."

England failed to find the net in their final group stage game against Slovakia despite creating a number of chances, but Rooney is confident the goals will come eventually.

"Missing chances happens in football," he added.

"But we've dominated all three games, which we have not always done.

"We will score goals eventually so long as we keep creating chances. There is no more time to be wasteful."

England take on Iceland in a last-16 clash in Nice on Monday.