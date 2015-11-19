Rooney excited by England newcomers

Wayne Rooney has hailed the new crop of England players and says he is excited to line-up alongside the successors of the golden generation at Euro 2016.

The England captain settled for a place on the bench against Spain on Saturday in Alicante, with manager Roy Hodgson keen to experiment with his youthful squad.

Man of the match Dele Alli was joined by several fresh faces on international duty including Eric Dier, John Stones, Ross Barkley, Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy.

Rooney has been impressed by what he has seen so far and believes the newcomers are prepared for the challenge of international football.

"It is great that the manager has given them these opportunities and a lot of them have taken it. They have shown they are ready for it," Rooney said.

"We have got a really fit team with a lot of energy and we try to use that to our advantage.

"Against France [in Tuesday's win] and even against Spain [in defeat four days earlier], we were very dangerous on the break."

Rooney played alongside the likes of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, John Terry and Frank Lampard at recent major tournaments but refused to discuss how the current squad compared with previous generations.

"They are two completely different types of team," he added. "I think it would be unfair to put that sort of pressure on so many younger players.

"It is exciting and since I have been in the squad I don’t think there have been so many young players. It is really exciting."