Rooney expects to play up front for England

Wayne Rooney is readying himself for a midfield future at Manchester United but still expects to be selected as a forward for England at Euro 2016.

Rooney netted his 100th Premier League goal at Old Trafford to set United on their way to a 3-1 victory in their re-arranged final match of the league season against AFC Bournemouth.

The 30-year-old timed a run from his deeper position perfectly to break the deadlock after Marcus Rashford dummied Anthony Martial's 43rd-minute cross.

Rashford celebrated his call into England's provisional squad for Euro 2016 with a goal 16 minutes from time and substitute Ashley Young scored a late third – both goals coming after sumptuous passes from Rooney.

The form of Tottenham's Harry Kane and Leicester City's Jamie Vardy has led to questions over whether England's record goalscorer should start in attack for Roy Hodgson's side in France next month.

Rooney suggested he does not have a long-term future in the position during a post-match interview with Sky Sports, but did insist he believes he will be considered as an attacker by Roy Hodgson for the tournament in France.

"Sometimes you have to make choices in your career and at the minute it's probably better for me to play deeper," he said.

"Now, obviously, that's a bit different with England because I think I'll still be the striker with England.

"Certainly after that, for next season [midfield] is where I see myself playing."

Rashford is the latest out-and-out attacking option to come into the England fold and Rooney felt his teenage team-mate's contribution against Bournemouth gave ample demonstration of his talents.

"I saw [the first goal] developing from deeper and it was a great dummy from Marcus for me to finish it," the captain said.

"He's a young lad but you've seen again today, he's scored a fantastic goal.

"He's got to work hard over the next couple of weeks to try and convince Roy to take him

"If he does well in that then I'm sure Roy will have no problems putting him in the 23."