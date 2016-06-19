Rooney eyes long-term midfield role under Mourinho

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is ready to become a long-term fixture in midfield under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

England's record goalscorer, who is also second to only Bobby Charlton in United's striking stakes, Rooney regularly dropped from a role up front into midfield in the past two season under Louis van Gaal, with England manager Roy Hodgson also utilising him deeper at Euro 2016.

Mourinho is known to have been a long-term admirer of the England captain, and reportedly tried to sign him in both of his spells as Chelsea manager.

With three years left to run on his Old Trafford contract, Rooney - who has previously stated he will never play for another Premier League club - hinted at seeing out his career with United.

Rooney told the United We Stand fanzine: "I have a contract at the club that I want to see out and wouldn't be against extending it - but that's up to the club."

The 30-year-old is also confident that a move into midfield is a positive step, enabling him to better display the all-round ability that he possesses.

"What I can say is I will continue to develop my game and adapt and improve throughout," Rooney added.

"Over time and with experience, you see the game and experience the game differently, which leads to different decisions.

"I think my record shows I have always enjoyed assisting goals as much as scoring them and I also enjoy the involvement from deeper positions."