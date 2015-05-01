Rooney fit for West Brom clash

Wayne Rooney has suffered no reaction to the knee injury he suffered against Everton and will feature for Manchester United against West Brom.

The England captain was substituted towards the end of United's 3-0 Premier League defeat against his former club at Goodison Park last Sunday and there were concerns about his fitness.

However, manager Louis van Gaal has confirmed the striker is fit for the visit of Tony Pulis' side on Saturday.

"Rooney is fit to play, it was not so heavy as we expected," he told MUTV.

"Wayne is very important for us, so I am very happy."

United will also welcome back Phil Jones, but fellow defender Luke Shaw will not feature.

Van Gaal added: "Jones is fit but we have to see his match rhythm, of course. But Shaw has trouble with his groin so he cannot play."