Rooney hoping to emulate Scholes in United midfield

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is determined to become the club's next Paul Scholes in his new midfield role.

A forward by nature, Rooney has often dropped into midfield on occasions and he did just that in United's 2-1 win over Everton in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, deployed alongside Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini.

Rooney also played behind the strikers in United's 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday.

And the England international appears ready to make the transition into midfield, having been reluctant to do so previously, especially under former United manager Alex Ferguson, as Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford flourish up front.

"I've known for a few years. I have played there a few times throughout my career and I can play that position," Rooney said.

"I have played and watched Paul Scholes play that role for years and I always knew that one day that is where I would play, so I have tried to learn and watch what he did.

"It is still early days, but hopefully, if I keep playing there, I can develop and get better.

"We have got a lot of pace in the team now and I think I can read the game quite well - whether to go forward or stay deeper and leave the space for the other lads.

"Obviously it is down to the manager, and for the team more importantly it is the right thing to do at this moment in time."