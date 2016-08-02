Rooney: I have a good few years left in me

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney insists he is not finished yet as he heads into his 15th season as a professional.

The England forward, 30, faces former club Everton for his testimonial on Wednesday, but he is targeting a trophy-laden future in the game, rather than considering retirement.

Though last season's FA Cup victory was United's first silverware since Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013, Rooney says the possibility of further glory keeps him going.

"When you play as a kid you don't really think about success, you just want to play," he said.

"It's when you start playing professionally that you realise what your goals are and what your ambitions are — and that is to win trophies.

"I have done that with Manchester United but I want to win more. I've still got a good few years left in me.

"So hopefully I can do that and still be here after 20 seasons, talking about more trophies we have won.

"Time flies, it's gone quick. I've enjoyed it, the highs and the lows, so hopefully the 15th season can be successful.

"Football now is changing. Of course you have to look after yourself and make sure you are fit to be playing games — and I want to continue to do that and keep going."

Rooney scored twice in his first appearance of this pre-season on Saturday, a 5-2 win over Galatasaray, and the fixture against Everton at Old Trafford is their final preparation before facing Leicester City in the Community Shield.