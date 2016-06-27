Rooney intends to continue with England

England captain Wayne Rooney has no plans to retire from international football after his side's shock Euro 2016 exit.

The Manchester United forward put Roy Hodgson's team ahead from the penalty spot in Nice, but goals from Ragnar Sigurdsson and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson gave Iceland a 2-1 win.

Hodgson announced his resignation immediately after Monday's loss, but 30-year-old Rooney is unwilling to follow just yet.

His appearance against Iceland was his 115th, equalling David Beckham's record for most by an outfield player for England.

"I've said before the tournament, been asked many times, but I'm proud to play for England and I'm interested and excited to see who the next manager is," Rooney said.

"And, if selected, I'm available to play."

While Hodgson is set to receive plenty of criticism after the loss, Rooney said the players were also to blame.

Hodgson's men had three times (33) as many touches in the opposition box as Iceland (11), but struggled to create clear-cut chances.

"We're the ones on the pitch. You can't just say it's Roy Hodgson's fault or just one player's fault," Rooney said.

"We're all in it together. We all have to share that responsibility. It's a difficult time for us.

"We're all disappointed. We tried, we kept probing but we just couldn't get that goal. We're gutted of course, we wanted to win and we'll see what happens."