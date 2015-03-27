Rooney knocks boxing celebration on the head

Rooney hit the headlines when footage emerged of him being knocked down after being caught by Stoke City defender Phil Bardsley in a playful sparring session at the Manchester United striker's home.

The England captain responded by re-enacting that moment when he scored in a Premier League victory over Tottenham, but said there will be no repeat of that celebration.

He said: "My wife went to pick him up from school and saw him doing that in the classroom. I'm sure you won't be seeing that [celebration] again."

Rooney has had to take comments from team-mates on the chin, but was eager to play down the incident.

He added: "There has been a bit around the place, at United and England training, but you'd expect that, they're a group of lads.

"I've always loved boxing. Unfortunately, sometimes it doesn't go too well. I was caught on the end of a punch. I wasn't knocked out.

"I didn't see it as a big issue. I spoke to the manager, and he didn't see it as a big issue. I come from a boxing background. I'd have apologised if I felt it was wrong. But for me, that's been and gone."

When asked what might have happened if he had fallen badly, the former Everton man said: "I never, so…"