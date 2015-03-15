Rooney makes light of boxing controversy

Earlier in the day, footage had emerged of Rooney going to ground in dramatic fashion, having apparently been struck by fellow Premier League player and former United team-mate Phil Bardsley during a mock boxing bout at the England captain's home.

The video, obtained by The Sun on Sunday and said to have been filmed last month, led to Rooney receiving criticism in certain quarters.

Yet the 29-year-old forward made light of events after firing United into a 3-0 lead during the first half of Sunday's Premier League game at Old Trafford.

After beating Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Rooney mimicked throwing several punches, before collapsing to the floor as he had in the footage of his sparring with Stoke full-back Bardsley.

Rooney's actions were a hit on social media, with former United defender Phil Neville tweeting: "Great celebration - puts an end to that story!!"

Ex-England and United striker Michael Owen labelled the fall as the "best celebration ever", while boxer Paul Smith - a close friend of Rooney - tweeted: "Hahahaha. You all KNEW that was coming. Boss! #Rooney."