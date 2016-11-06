Rooney reaches 100 Premier League assists

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has become the third player to reach 100 Premier League assists.

Rooney reached the milestone after former team-mate Ryan Giggs and ex-West Ham, Chelsea and Manchester City player Frank Lampard were the previous men to get to three figures.

The 31-year-old set up Zlatan Ibrahimovic's two first-half goals against Swansea on Sunday, the first of which was the 25,000th strike in the Premier League's history.

Rooney has played in England's top-flight since making his debut for Everton in August 2002.