Rooney ruled out of Netherlands friendly

Rooney missed United's Europa League defeat to Ajax Amsterdam last Thursday as well as Sunday's 2-1 victory over Norwich City in the Premier League.

"Wayne has still not recovered from the throat infection he has," Ferguson told Sky Sports. "Hopefully we can get him ready for next Sunday, because we have a big game."

United, who are second in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Manchester City, visit third-placed Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday.

England play the Netherlands at Wembley under the guidance of caretaker coach Stuart Pearce after Fabio Capello quit as manager earlier this month.

Pearce was already without Aston Villa striker Darren Bent, who withdrew with an ankle injury sustained in Villa's 0-0 draw at Wigan on Saturday.