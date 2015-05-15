Rooney ruled out of United's Arsenal clash

Captain Wayne Rooney is unavailable for Manchester United's Premier League encounter against Arsenal, manager Louis van Gaal has confirmed.

The striker sustained a dead leg in last weekend's 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace and was replaced by Radamel Falcao at half-time at Selhurst Park.

Rooney has failed to recover in time to face Arsene Wenger's men at Old Trafford, in a match that could have ramifications for third place in the Premier League, with Van Gaal also confirming to United's official website that full-back Luke Shaw is unavailable.

However, Robin van Persie has recovered from a virus that saw him miss the visit to Palace and is in line to face his former club, while Angel di Maria and Marcos Rojo are also available.