Rooney slams 'disgraceful' media reports after late-night drinking

Wayne Rooney slammed the media for their "disgraceful" coverage since he was pictured drinking in the wake of England's 3-0 win over Scotland.

The Manchester United and Three Lions captain has been widely criticised for his late-night drinking at a wedding reception in a team tracksuit.

Rooney subsequently missed the friendly with Spain - citing a knee injury - and started United's Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday on bench, hitting back following the 1-1 draw by insisting his commitment to the national team cannot be questioned.

"What has been going on is disgraceful," he told reporters.

"I'm proud to play for my country and I'm proud of my achievements. It's not finished yet.

"I think what's been going on is disgraceful. It shows a lack of respect and I think enough is enough. That's all I want to say."

Rooney appeared from the bench for United as they were pegged back by a late Olivier Giroud goal at Old Trafford.