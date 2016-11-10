Rooney to start as England captain against Scotland

Wayne Rooney will start as captain in England's World Cup qualifier against Scotland on Friday, interim boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed.

The 31-year-old was dropped from the team for the 0-0 draw with Slovenia last month after losing his place in the Manchester United starting XI.

Rooney impressed in United's 3-1 Premier League victory over Swansea City last weekend, however, and Southgate is prepared to restore him to the first team for the clash at Wembley.

Southgate, having told a news conference that Jordan Henderson would not wear the armband, said: "He [Rooney] is in a better place than he was in the last get-together in terms of his sharpness.

"I think he's an experienced player for a game like this, there was no hesitation from me in selecting him. He's playing well for Manchester United, I think he's a player who it helps when he gets into a rhythm."